A League game is coming to Switch, PC and Netflix

The relationship between Netflix and Riot Games goes beyond simply an animated series, as It was recently announced that a game based on the universe of League of Legends will come to this streaming service in the future.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a rhythm game starring the characters of Ziggs and Heimerdinger. Along with the Netflix version, which will be free for all users of the service and will be available on a date to be confirmed, this title will arrive on the Nintendo Switch and PC on November 16 at a price of $ 10.

Netflix Games is now available on iOS and Android devices and, although at the moment the games library is quite short, it is certain that in the future we will see more titles join the platform. With multiple video game adaptations on the way to this service, it is very likely that small releases like Hextech Mayhem will arrive in the future.

It’s nice to see that Netflix games won’t be limited to just straightforward experiences. Although a rhythm game is not complex, the quality of this production is seen to be on another level compared to the rest of the titles currently available on the service, and hopefully this will only increase.

Via: Riot Forge