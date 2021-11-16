The hydrocarbons sector will need to invest more than $ 600 billion a year through 2030 to meet projected demand, he said.

The wording change, and a clause calling for an end to “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies, upset the most progressive countries and environmental activists.

For observers of the hydrocarbons sector, COP26 is a glass half full.

“The last minute changes reflect the current reality of individual energy markets, with countries seeking to prioritize security of supply over environmental objectives,” said Prakash Sharma of natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

The agreement was applauded by some for keeping alive the prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, although many of the nearly 200 countries aspired to exit the Glasgow conference with more progress.

“We were disappointed by the last minute change in the language on coal,” Simon Kofe, foreign minister of Tuvalu, a low-lying country that is seen on the front lines of the climate battle, told Reuters. “We are quite disappointed with that last minute change … It is basically the survival of countries like Tuvalu (that is at stake).”

How to quit smoking

The success of India, backed by China and other coal-dependent developing nations, in achieving less peremptory language on coal brought British COP26 President Alok Sharma to the brink of tears.

Developing countries, finally enjoying booming growth, are wary of the efforts of prosperous Western countries – where fossil fuel production has already peaked – to curb coal production.

The two-week conference in Scotland was a major victory in settling carbon market rules, but it did not ease the concerns of vulnerable countries about climate finance promised by wealthy nations.

The most vulnerable countries say that developed nations, largely responsible for global warming, must finance both their transition from fossil fuels and adaptation to increasingly severe climate impacts.

“No POPs will impose real restrictions on fossil fuels, fossil (fuel) producing countries always block those ideas,” said Tomas Kåberger, professor at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.

Energy markets, buffeted by shortages and the swings of demand and supply during the COVID-19 pandemic can make the transition even more difficult.

Natural gas, coal and oil suffered from investment shortages during COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, but the pickup in demand suggests bad habits are hard to break.

China, the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, recorded its highest monthly production of this fossil fuel in October since March 2015, as mines increased production to increase supply for the winter heating season and to cope to power shortage.

Japanese company Jera, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas buyer, said it will pay $ 2.5 billion for a stake in Freeport LNG to ensure long-term gas supply to power its electricity generation.

“Quitting coal is like quitting cigarettes,” said Li Shuo, Greenpeace’s senior adviser in Beijing, commenting on the outlook for coal after COP26. “It won’t be painless, but you have to do it, not just for others but for yourself.”

With information from Reuters.