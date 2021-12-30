It is one of the most incredible works of aerospace engineering ever built and the good work of the engineers and launch team has doubled its useful life with just a few adjustments.

Yesterday we brought you the news that the James Webb could be followed from a web page that NASA had set up so that all those who were interested in the telescope could follow its space journey.

And in passing we explained what mission the James Webb had, its history, what it had cost, the reasons for the delays and the challenges that lay ahead.. Without a doubt, it is one of the milestones of humanity and knowing it is worth it.

As well, Now NASA has given us a detail that is completely surprising, which took place during its launch.

The James Webb was initially expected to be operational for 5-10 yearsBut the latest analysis by the US National Agency released today has revealed that the telescope likely has enough fuel to sustain science operations for longer.

According to NASA, the extra fuel is due to the precision of the Ariane 5 rocket the James Webb was on when it launched into space, this being a key part of saving.

And it is also due to the precision of the first and second orbital trajectory correction maneuvers, small adjustments that the spacecraft has completed in the days since launch, which have made it unnecessary to spend more fuel.

According to NASA, the precision of these maneuvers leaves the spacecraft with more propellant than expected, which will allow it to last twice as long as estimated. going from 5 years of life to more than 10.

This translates into more time studying the cosmos and much more scope for possible unforeseen events.

Although the space agency cautions, however, that there are many other factors that can ultimately affect the lifespan of the James Webb, so it is not guaranteed that it will reach 10 years useful life.

Of course, they said the same about Hubble and the poor man should have been retired for 15 years.