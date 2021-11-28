In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most sought after gifts to make on these dates at the gates of Christmas are the different laptops. Although the less demanding ones can be found at a good price throughout the year, only the high-end ones tend to be lowered on these interesting dates, and now you have a chance.

And now thanks to PC Components we have one of the most avant-garde laptops of the moment with a reduced price and for a very limited time. It is a laptop that stands out for having the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 512 GB of SSD storage, and now practically free of price.

And now you can buy the Acer Aspire 3 for only 559 euros in PC Components, no less than 140 euros reduced from its previous price, and there are very few units.

This state-of-the-art laptop is discounted to only 559 euros and with Windows 10 included

The Acer Aspire 3 laptop at 559 euros has a 20% discount, and you can receive it at home during the next few hours by express parcel or you can pick it up at your nearest PC Components store.

It stands out for having the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 512 GB of SSD type storage, which ensures the highest reading and writing speed.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts. Read: Microsoft Office changes its look: Word and Excel adopt a new clean design

Bet on a panel 15.6 inches at FullHD resolution, its two-cell lithium-ion battery that will last many hours a day with your demands and on top of that it comes with the fully integrated 64-bit Windows 10 Home operating system, so you do not have to buy a separate license.

It is one of the best offers you have on high-end laptops and that you can have right now at a price practically given away with a single click.