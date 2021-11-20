New York’s Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio lashed out at what he called a “denial of justice,” while Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller tweeted: “God bless America.”

As a precautionary measure, the Wisconsin governor asked 500 National Guard soldiers to be ready to intervene in Kenosha.

“Chaos tourist”

On August 23, 2020, this city in the Great Lakes region was the scene of riots after police seriously wounded a young black man, Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back during an arrest attempt.

Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, equipped himself with a semi-automatic rifle and joined armed groups claiming to act to “protect” businesses.

In confusing circumstances, he opened fire, killing two men and wounding a third. All his victims are white.

“I did nothing wrong, I just defended myself,” said the young man sobbing during the trial, and assured that he fired after being pursued and attacked by the three men, also white.

The defendant was “a tourist out of chaos” who “sought excitement” and “willingly and consciously put himself in a dangerous situation,” prosecutor Thomas Binger replied in his indictment.

Kyle Rittenhouse appeared free at trial, after his close associates posted a $ 2 million bond.