The first seconds of chapter “Inside” (10×08) of American Horror Story: Double Feature (Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, 2021) insist on subtly underlining the alien core of the plot with details from the score composed by Mac Quayle (Mr. Robot). And what we have in the following scenes turns out much more interesting that we saw in the previous episode, “Take Me to Your Leader” (10×07).

Not only because of the real characters that participate in conspiracy intrigue and its high historical status in the United States and, because of its socio-political and cultural influence, throughout the world; also because it adds another crazy hypothesis on the ultimate reasons for one of the most controversial assassinations of all time. Not even in the chapter “Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man” (4×07) of The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993) they dared so much.

This rewrite, performed six hands by repeaters, in a good way, Brad Falchuk (Nip / Tuck, with the blow of a scalpel), Manny Coto (Dexter) and Kristen Reidel (The Blacklist), it is very juicy for those of us who appreciate the possibilities of such variations, not in a totally uchronic way but in diachrony, modifying the historical backroom but not the thread that leads to the world we know. As with the motives of certain famous acts of violence or the origin of contemporary technology fundamental to our progress.

‘American Horror Story’ is more ‘the X-Files’ than ever

In charge of the staging of these suggestive ideas is the American Tessa Blake, ddirector in mostly second-row series, from Veronica mars (Rob Thomas, 2004-2019) or Once upon a time (Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, 2011-2018), going through The Blacklist (Jon Bokenkamp, ​​since 2013) o NCIS: New Orleans (Gary Glasberg, 2014-2021), up to iZombie (Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, 2015-2019) or Riverdale (Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, since 2017).

If it were up to us, the second installment of the tenth season of American horror story would stay in his sixties argument, with the attractive presidential setting and beautiful photography by Andrew Mitchell (Ratched) in black and white. But the habit of narrating what happens at different times with a basic nexus is a thing of this terrifying television series by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX from the same Murder House (2011-2012).

On the other hand, if in “Take Me to Your Leader” we remembered at least four episodes of the aforementioned The X-Files, during “Inside” (10×08), “Ascension” (2×06), “Nisei” (3×09), “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space” (3×20), “Christmas Carol” (5×06) and “One Son” come to mind. (6×12); and if we thought then of the novel Invasion of the body thieves (Jack Finney, 1955) and his film adaptations, now it is the saga of Men In Black (Barry Sonnenfeld, F. Gary Gray, 1997-2019).

We continue away from the spirit of the series

Neal McDonough’s Dwight Eisenhower (Minority Report) it seems to us credible as a character beyond his indistinguishable imitation, while Craig Sheffer’s Richard Nixon (The river of life) falls just the opposite, since emulation eats it without going to an unacceptable extreme.

In regards to Sarah Paulson’s Mamie Eisenhower (Carol), there is no doubt that it is a more substantial role than Karen Tuberculosis from the other chapters of American Horror Story: Double Feature; unlike Leslie Grossman’s Calico (The Good Place), of which we prefer his implacable Ursula Khan. As for the juveniles that give life to Kendall Carr (Kaia gerber, the Ruby of American Horror Stories), Jamie Howard (Rachel Hilson), Cal Cambon (Nico Greetham) and Troy Lord (Isaac Powell), they comply but we will forget them.

To one of the main scenarios in which the latter interact during “Inside” it lacks the touch of sinister surrealism that had the common room of Asylum (2012-2013). And if one feels that the ostensible lack of a violent confrontation of human wills takes away something essential from this tale of American horror story, the closing of the episode without showing us the presumed lethal outbreak does not correspond to your spirit not at all, which tends to flee in the opposite direction of subtlety.

