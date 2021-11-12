In an incredible and outrageous case of complete technological ignorance, a judge in the United States has prohibited the prosecution in a controversial trial currently underway in Wisconsin, from using the function pinch to zoom of an iPad, because it can “tamper with the evidence”.

The prosecutor had already presented as evidence a video recorded with a drone and when the lawyer wanted to zoom in on an iPad to show a more detailed image, the defense objected with the following argument if you can call it that : “IPads, manufactured by Apple, have artificial intelligence that allows you to see things in three dimensions and with logarithms.”





IPads “make things up” …





The defense said that “Apple’s iPad programming creates what it thinks there is, not what there necessarily is,” but did not offer any evidence to support its claim. Nevertheless, the judge not only admits that “he understands less about that than anyone else”Rather, it places on the prosecution the responsibility of proving that the defenseless assertion is not true.

The defense attorney also admits that he does not understand how the pinch to zoom, but that it does not seem “appropriate and correct its use”, claiming that “the zoom on the screen of an iPad adds things to the image that are not really there”, and asked the judge to prohibit it.

The prosecution responded that it is common sense and that Anyone who uses a smartphone on the planet understands that zooming in on videos and photos is basically like using a magnifying glass, which is not something that alters the image in any fundamental way.

They also argued that the responsibility for proving that this is not true should rest with the defense, and that if they have an expert who can contradict something that almost anyone who has used a smartphone in the last 10 years knows, they could very well bring it up.

The judge doesn’t understand the difference between editing and zooming and … he doesn’t care

The obviously unconvinced judge said if the defense attorney was suggesting that the zoom “is artificially inserting pixels there, it is altering the object being portrayed,” the prosecution should prove that this is not the case.

But not being enough with this, the judge made reference to an expert witness who offered his testimony about video editing software and when the prosecutor replied that it is not the same program, and that editing is not the same as zoom, the judge simply said “I don’t care what kind of program it is… the question is whether it is the ‘image in its virginal state’ “.

The prosecution made it clear that of course it is important which program it is, because it deals with technical matters, and that the defense made technical assertions without any basis, questioning a common part of almost anyone’s life, an expert talking about another completely different software is absolutely relevant.

None of this convinced the judge, and zooming in on the video was prohibited during the trial without the presence of an expert. This is a clear example of how trials are affected by a judge’s unfamiliarity with technology, even when it comes to technology in extremely common use, and which is also intuitively understood by millions of people of all ages throughout the world.

Via | ArsTechnica – mixx.io