The Sims is one of the most important video game sagas in history. This has accompanied us through the years, starting with its first title released in 2000, and having as its last exponent “The Sims 4”, which was released in the already distant year 2014. Currently, and as you have been able check, more than 7 years have passed since the release of its last installment, which is why fans do nothing more than ask for a new installment.

We have been receiving a lot of rumors for a long time about the launch of the fifth installment of the saga. Despite this, today we have not yet received any kind of confirmation from Electronic Arts that the fifth installment of the saga is real.

We have now received information that could indicate that the launch of “The Sims 5” would be further away than it seemed initially.

A job offer gives it all away

Specifically, we have known all these details, which point to this remoteness, through a job offer published by Electronic Arts itself. This offer seeks to find a director for the brand “The Sims”, something that might not indicate anything, but the disappointment comes when you read the description of the offer.

In it it is made clear that the chosen one will have to, among other things, handle the title “The Sims 4”, the latest installment released in the franchise. To be more specific, it is said that the person occupying the position will need to find new ways to get fans of the game excited. Likewise, it is made clear that this person will have to create new content that will arrive throughout the next year 2022 to the title mentioned, as well as it is mentioned that will have a roadmap of the future of the game.

In this job offer there is not a single mention of the next title in the saga, in addition to making it clear that Electronic Arts plans to continue updating with the fourth installment of the saga. This may not be final, but if lets see the claims that the company has regarding its brand.