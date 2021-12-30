It would be a support team on a large project.

According to various job offers, the Mutant Insights study is working on an unannounced PS5 exclusive RPG, a “high-quality” game for which positions related to art and animations are especially sought, which suggests that it is one of the game support teams and not the main developer. This is a modest study, a subsidiary of MUTANT.

Specifically, Mutant Insigghts claims to be working on a “High-quality RPG (remake / private title) for PlayStation 5“developed” in a development environment using game engines as Unreal Engine 5“which includes a 3D motion designer, 3D art director, 3D background designer, and 2D character designer” (via Gematsu). Formerly Mutant Insights has worked providing support in games like Final Fantasy XV, Persona 2 or the Atelier and Blue Reflection series.

At the moment there is no concrete clue about this PS5 RPG beyond the description of the offer, but there are already those who dare to say that it could be the rumored remake or remastering of Chrono Trigger, the one from Final Fantasy IX or just be one of the teams that collaborates in the development of Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2, which would be the most logical thing to think about. Equally, it could be any other classic PS5-related RPG, but looking at its job history, it seems like a reasonable thing to do.

We will have to keep track of this project in the coming months to see what it is about. 2022 aims to be a great year for PS5 in terms of exclusive games thanks to Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok or Gran Turismo 7 as the main names. We will see if Playstation has saved any new announcement for the next 2022, including this mysterious RPG for PS5 in the form of a remake of which absolutely nothing is known

