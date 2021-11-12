In a corner of the red light district of the Japanese city of Osaka stands a curious architectural gem: a former brothel with more than a hundred years of history that is now at the center of a restoration campaign.

It has been decades since the Taiyoshi Hyakuban ceased to function as a brothel. The building now houses a restaurant, but it is considered a symbol of this neighborhood still associated with the sex industry.

Experts say that the two-story wooden building is a rare example of the architecture of the Taisho era (1912-1926).

“Most of the Japanese architecture of a century or more burned during the bombings of the war or great fires,” Shinya Tashizume, professor of architectural history at the Osaka Prefectural University, told AFP.

“The old brothel buildings, in particular, barely survived,” he said during a visit to the site.

Taiyoshi Hyakuban has dozens of Japanese and Western-style rooms, with delicately painted sliding doors and decorative inlaid ceilings.

Murals with goddesses playing traditional instruments or with Dutch merchants in period clothing adorn the rooms around a garden where imposing yin and yang stones represent men and women.

“Here, art is part of the building (…) and this is the beauty,” says Masakazu Rokuhara, an architect involved in the restoration project.

At night, a red lantern hangs around the second floor, offering a nostalgic atmosphere to the place and softly illuminating its wooden sign, also painted red.

But at dawn, the daylight exposes the need for a restoration, with the paint faded and cracks in the massive wooden plaque in front of the front door.

The property is registered as “tangible cultural property” in recognition of its historical significance, but that has not resulted in public funds to protect it.

Its owner has long planned a facelift, but the impact of the pandemic has left him with little funds.

– “An ugly story” –

In response, a group of local real estate agents and developers launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise 15 million yen ($ 133,000) to save the old brothel.

“We are concerned that restoration will not even be possible if we wait and let the building continue to deteriorate for another ten years,” said Keisuke Yotsui, a member of the campaign.

Taiyoshi Hyakuban is also an emblem of the historic Tobita-Shinchi red light district, which once hosted hundreds of brothels a century ago.

Many reinvented themselves after the 1957 ban on prostitution, with clients paying for a room rather than for company to bypass legal restrictions.

But the district retains some of its old atmosphere, with women sitting in front of buildings trying to seduce clients.

“Hey, sir! Why don’t you come?” An old madam throws next to a young girl who poses two steps from the restaurant in the middle of the night.

And while Taiyoshi Hyakuban has been an upscale restaurant for decades, its lusty past has made fundraising for its restoration not always easy.

“We have heard women tell us that there is no way they would give money for him,” Yotsui told AFP.

Finally, in August, the campaign reached almost 19 million yen (about $ 170,000) and the restoration was underway.

For Hashizume it is not about disguising the past of the property.

“This district lives with an ugly history (…), but it is also the story of how a neighborhood survived despite that legacy,” he said.

“This piece of architecture is the only original part of the neighborhood that bears witness to this,” he added.

