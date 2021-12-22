In the same way that Wuhan was irretrievably associated with the origin of the pandemic, a remote South African region has been linked to omicron forever: Gauteng. It was there that the variant was monitored, not circulated, for the first time. The province now operates as a global control group to learn about the impact and severity of omicron, a kind of mirror on what the future holds in the short term. Also South Africa in aggregate.

And what does your data say?

An offset. A priori, some good news. The contagions have soared as it already happened in previous waves. South Africa today registers 448 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last fourteen days, figures similar to those of August and January, the last two transmission peaks. Contrary to then, deaths have not increased in the same proportion. They have stayed flat, following the trend of the previous weeks and months, before omicron arrived.

A graph illustrative.

In South Africa, we’re thankfully seeing a striking decoupling between new Covid cases and ICU admissions and deaths. Whether #Omicron is inherently less virulent, whether this hopeful finding is result of baseline immunity in infected, or a combination of both, is still unclear. pic.twitter.com/xtmCSdpCNc – Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) December 19, 2021

What does it mean? It’s too early to tell. The death curve always scales a few weeks behind that of infections, as is logical on the other hand (to which we can add a delay on the part of the South African authorities to incorporate the deceased into the series). Nor can we attribute the containment of deaths to vaccines: South Africa has only fully immunized 26% of its population and has only administered at least one dose to just over 30%.

They are not so robust percentages as to explain the lower hospital admissions and the few deaths.

More immunity, less severity. Two hypotheses: either the South African population has reached a certain degree of natural immunity (it has been one of the countries hardest hit by the epidemic in the last year) or omicron is more transmissible but less serious than other variants. The latter is a thesis yet to be verified. We do know that it is an extremely transmissible variant, rather than delta, as has explained the European CDC; but we do not have sufficient evidence to affirm that it is less serious.

The debate. Various experts have been cautious before classifying omicron as a “weaker” variant. They agree on the earlyness of the wave and on the absolute, not relative, risks of omicron as a global problem (the vast majority of humanity remains unvaccinated). But we do have some data that can also invite optimism: in Spain we know that today the sixth wave has caused fewer hospital admissions, ICUs and fewer deaths than the rest of the waves at the same height.

Contagions are at the same point as the second wave, for example, but deaths remain relatively flat.

Vaccine effect? For the Spanish and European case, it is plausible to think that the vaccine is playing a relevant role in the mitigation of serious cases. We saw it a few days ago: the percentage of the vaccinated population that ends up admitted to the ICU is minimal, compared to a much higher rate for the unvaccinated (up to seven times more). Despite everything, omicron is so transmissible that the risk of saturation of Primary Care (already collapsed) or ICUs (not yet) is real. Which requires caution.