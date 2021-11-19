With a title that could be that of a Telecinco report, Mindy kaling (‘The Office’, ‘I never’) returns to the fray with his new comedy, this time for HBO Max: ‘The sex life of college girls‘(‘ The Sex Life of College Girls’), a series that the Indo-American screenwriter co-creates with Justin Noble.

Throughout ten episodes, the series follows four roommates (played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott) as they begin college at the prestigious Essex College and begin navigating those early, formative years of adult life.

Despite what the title suggests, Kaling and Noble are much more interested in exploring how you’re doing. girls bond and start to pursue their own ambitions once released from high school and adolescence. That being away from home and finding an open world and the possibility of having a new life.

This is not to say that although it is a good bait as a name, it is only a fishingclicks. Having 18 years entails still being in a sense a cocktail of hormones with legs and our protagonists live their sexuality how and when they can.

Welcome to the university

The “university” is a subgenre that has not had much tradition in fiction. We all come up with “high school” series that when their protagonists start college, their experiences between classrooms fail to be so interestings. I always put the example of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ here, who had to get rid of the academic side in the middle of season 4.

Be careful, in those times some other series has left us quite a good taste in our mouths like ‘Felicity’ and lately we are seeing commendable attempts to explore this stage of life, and in fact there we have ‘Dear White People’. But it is still a field in which one does not get completely.

Much of the operation of ‘The sexual life of the university girls’ is due, above all, to the great chemistry that the protagonists give off. You can connect with them right away (perhaps Kimberley is our best entry point) even seeing how frustrating they are, their complexes, and their insecurities.





After ‘Never have I’, Kaling continues to use her own experience to transfer it to the protagonists of her series. This time there is Bela, who struggles to enter Catulo, a program to learn to be scriptwriters. It is easy to see here, in the form of satire, the own struggles to gain a place in the comic. But this does not imply that it neglects the rest of its protagonists. They are passionate and that is what grabs us about them.

Not only do the characters work very well, also the circumstances that surround them are very well outlined. He is as aware of the times as he is of the naturalness of the themes that the series touches. It does not force to touch certain subjects, only when they arise organically.

In general terms, ‘The sexual life of college girls’ is a hilarious comedy that, while honest in his intentions to be a coming of age, does not hesitate to resort to the physical, to slapstick. Sometimes it doesn’t finish as fine as it should, but it’s usually fun and effective.