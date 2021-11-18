High intensity interval training or HIIT has proven to be an extremely useful training method to increase performance in endurance sports practitioners such as running or cycling, even if we are talking about different levels of experience.

In this article we teach you a HIIT protocol that can be put into practice by runners who are already leaving the amateur phase more and more behind and which each time have a smaller margin for improvement when performing traditional continuous running training.

Training design





When we talk about HIIT workouts, one thing that we don’t usually take into account is that many of them require a minimum of physical condition to be carried out. The first reason is for a simple matter of injury prevention and the second because an optimal physical condition is required to be able to reach the intensity levels and maximum oxygen consumption that are required to be able to expect improvements in our performance.

It is not a question of thinking that we can endure and finish a HIIT, but it is a question of what we must reach a minimum of intensity to be able to achieve a good training stimulus.

For this reason, the protocol that we are going to propose is designed for people who have a minimum of running experience and who little by little are leaving the beginner stage behind. Let’s see what it consists of:

HIIT with long intervals

work intervals duration intensity passive rest Between 6 and 10 Between 2 and 3 minutes Greater than or equal to 95% of our reserve heart rate Below 2 minutes Read: Hemp protein powder: uses, properties and recommendations

Long interval HIITs are characterized by work intervals equal to or greater than rest and they are especially useful for staying above 90% of maximum oxygen consumption for longer or VO2 max.

This fact helps us to be more efficient with the use of oxygen at the cellular level so that we can run faster for longer.

To calculate our reserve heart rate we simply have to apply the Karvonen formula that consists of the difference between our maximum heart rate and our resting heart rate. To calculate the maximum heart rate there are many methods, although the easiest and simplest is to subtract our age from 220.

Let’s imagine that we are 20 years old. Our maximum heart rate would be 200. Now let’s imagine our resting heart rate is 55.

If we want to work at 95% of our reserve heart rate, the formula would be applied like this:

200 – 55 = 145

145 x 0.95 (95%) = 138

Now we add the pulsations at rest again:

Applying the percentage to our maximum heart rate directly is considered imprecise and wrong.

Images | iStock