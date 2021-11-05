A part of the creative managers of Apple TV + believes that science fiction does not depend on explosions and interplanetary travel. Instead, They prefer to bet on stories based on the different human dramas, motivated by some circumstance. Happened with Invasion (Jakob Verbruggen, Amanda Marsalis, 2021), in which the traumas and circumstances of its protagonists accompany the plot of the alien invasion. Happened again with Dr. Brain, although in this case there are no aliens.

Dr. BrainWritten, directed and produced by Kim Jee-woon, it offers a mix of experiences. At times it seems like a psychological thriller, then mutates into a detective story, and sometimes there is the feeling that it is a South Korean version of a superhero. Through these genres and transformations, the series moves in different planes and times, coming and going as the mind of its protagonist, Sewon, warrants. This character is played by Lee Sun-kyun, who comes from being part of Parasites (Bong Joon-ho, 2019).

Mystery, suspense and narrative fabric are a constant in Dr. Brain. When from time to time it is heard that the best cinema is being made in television format, this Apple TV production + can serve as an argument. Between story, performances and audiovisual development, the miniseries works as a content that entertains and at the same time interrogates the viewer.

Dr. Brain, a looter of memories

Sewon has unusual mental abilities. It is not about superpowers, but about a much more complex and profound development of the capabilities of the mind. Although that initially leads him to be marginalized, his life continues until he becomes a scientist specializing in the mind. This does not stop there: Sewon develops a method to get into the minds of dead people.

Although the above seems absurd, even perverse, there is an end. Dr. Brain it is plagued by disappearances and a series of deaths about which there is no certainty. So, it’s about seeking the truth through Sewon’s resource. That is the most police vein of the series, with the addition that whoever tries to clarify the facts is directly involved in them.

In that game Dr. Brain It invites us to think about the losses, the potentialities of the mind, at the same time that it raises questions about the current way of life. How much is real and what is fictional? Could both planes have been integrated? Who moves the strings of the puppets? It should be clarified that This Apple TV + series does not have the philosophical richness of one of the paradigms of contemporary television, True detective (Nic Pizzolatto, 2014).

The Asian tone of the stories

Beyond the fact that Asian narratives are so diverse and at strange times, if you look at them from the other side of the world, there are some characteristics that stand out. On Dr. Brain, the graphic section offers marked contrasts, with a dark and intense color palette when it comes to warmer tones. The narrative register is well accompanied by this resource, making reality different from the other shots just by altering some issues. Although the fabric of the story can be confusing, from the production the viewer is collaborated with such tools.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​family and the different tensions that occur within it. A sector of Asian narratives have on this topic a solid foundation on which to build complex works. From Oldboy (Chan-Wook Park, 2003) to Dr. Brain, although in the latter case there is not as much action as in the aforementioned film. Some of the settings, resources and relationships between the characters also evoke some proposals from Japanese anime.

It will be logical to hear about Dr. Brain as a thriller of Science fiction, but in essence it is a family drama with multiple readings. In this journey, each end left on the road is integrated towards the end, closing a terrifying and, at the same time, moving story.