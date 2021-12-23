All Pokémon fans have great affection for some of the Pokémon that appear in our favorite installments and that is, even the cosplayer community is part of these, with Pokémon characterizations that enjoy incredible attention to detail, rendering an ode to a franchise that has changed the lives of so many.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, the cosplays are generally only used a handful of times, without a certain permanence for the owner. Unless, of course, they choose to get a tattoo. And that’s exactly what a staunch fan did with their recent Magikarp cosplay, getting an incredible tattoo to forever commemorate the treasured work.

Pokemon cosplayer tattoos Magikarp cosplay

Lucas Matos-Hernandez, or lucasmh42 on his official Instagram account, recently did a fun cosplay of the Gen 1 Pokémon, Magikarp, which features a full orange costume. The cosplay itself was already impressive, with a cleverly done mask of the fish in an otherwise elegant outfit.

But, then Lucas took the play to the next level. He posted this on the Pokémon subreddit on December 20 to an absolutely insane reception of over 17,000 upvotes, over 25 endorsements, and over 200 comments.

People love Magikarp just the way it is, but seeing it come to life like this had the full support of the fans. We were able to get a quote from Lucas on the cosplay and matching tattoo. They said, “I think all I can say is that it’s really fun to take something the game calls a flop and give it a little flair.”

Well, both the tattoo and the cosplay clearly have some flair, and it’s great to pay homage to a Pokémon that is often overlooked for its impressive evolution, Gyarados.