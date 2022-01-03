Play It Forward DAO (PIF DAO) announced that it has raised USD 6 million from private investors, just six months after its launch.

DAO has a guild of more than 40,000 players and 3,000 interns in the Philippines and Indonesia, all managed through a “play to win” (P2E) scholarship management program.

Currently, the DAO has players in several notable P2E games of the Metaverse., such as Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena, Pegaxy, and Dragonary.

Co-founder Cholo Maputo told Cointelegraph that The funds will be used to scale the DAO’s scholarship programs, scale its P2E board platform, and fund some early-stage investments in P2E games and infrastructure projects..

“The goal of PIF DAO is not to take a bigger piece of the pie, but to grow the pie and increase the rewards for players.”

In a January 2 announcement, the DAO stated that the fundraising round represents its next phase of “building a platform that will transform Play-to-Earn into a Plug-and-Play experience for more guilds and players globally.”.

Maputol explained to Cointelegraph that P2E game may be inaccessible to many players because it requires a lot of technical knowledge to get started, such as setting up a wallet and buying tokens.

“We want to build an ecosystem that abstracts all of this so that any manager or player can start play-to-earn without problems (plug-and-play).”

Among the main investors who joined the table is Signum Capital, which has also supported other notable projects such as Polkadot and Ren.

Other partners who signed up were Kyber Ventures, UOB Venture Management, Jump Capital, GBV, LD Capital, Great South Gate, Octava, 975 Capital, Arcane Group, Tokocrypto, AU21, Double Peak Group, Faculty Group, NxGen, DWeb3 Capital, GSR , SL2 Capital and Mintable.

The founder of Kyber, Loi Luu stated that they had “invested confidently in PIF due to its unique guild gaming system, which can boost the value of the gaming economy to win as a whole”, before adding:

“We believe that the P2E movement will continue strong, embarking tens of millions of new users on the Metaverse.”

PIF DAO was formerly known as Railings University, before changing its name in December 2021.

