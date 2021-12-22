Grunts may be some of the most annoying enemies in Halo Infinite, not so much because of the difficulty of dealing with them, but the frequency with which they appear in the campaign, but they are also one of the most fun aspects of the game. What’s more, they are too informed, as a fan has shared a clip of a Grunt from Halo Infinite singing the main theme of the game, and it is hilarious.

Since Halo: Combat Evolved, the Grunts have always been a good source of fun for the franchise. These short, stocky creatures, with their high-pitched voices, are not very intimidating and can usually be taken down with a single head shot, but they can be a nuisance in a group. As the series progresses, more emphasis is placed on their dialogues, which are usually very confident and arrogant, or rather depressed and fearful for their lives. In Halo Infinite, Grunts can be launched by Brutes, receive Energy Shields, and as always, kamikaze against the Master Chief with two charged Plasma Grenades.

Now YouTuber xGarbett recorded one of the funniest, most self-aware Grunt lines of dialogue we’ve ever heard. One of the main collectibles in Halo Infinite are the Propaganda Towers, simple structures dotted around Zeta Halo that broadcast Outcast propaganda narrated by a Grunt. In this case, the Grunt starts to sing the iconic Halo theme and almost completes it, but eventually he fucks up, starts coughing, and gives up the cause, declaring, “Man, I hate that song.” It is unknown how this Grunt knows the subject of Halo, and other questionable lines of dialogue imply that he may know too much about his world.

Grunts are quite hilarious in encounters from one moment to the next, not just through broadcasts from the Propaganda Tower. For example, if the Master Chief kills an Outcast and then retreats and hides, a Grunt may ask if he is still there or not, and if the player looks out, he may turn and run, screaming the entire way. 343 Industries designed the dialogue for the Grunt with interruptions in mind, meaning that if it’s the player taking one out, or some other enemy AI performing some maneuver, chances are it will still be pretty funny regardless of what that the line is reproduced in its entirety.

The Grunt singing the Halo theme can be added to the already long list of humorous references that players have come across in Halo Infinite. There is a litany of Craig easter eggs in Halo Infinite, from a rock star touring Zeta Halo to a rock in his shape, Craig no longer represents the unfinished Halo Infinite like he used to.