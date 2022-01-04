We love it every time a new demake comes to the fore, since it quite correctly imagines what a current game would look like on systems from the last century, adjusting to its limitations. And if we talk about the well-known Minecraft as a game for the Nintendo NES, it is logical that it would be in 2D.

And what style would it have been? The most coherent thing by nature, and where the 64-bit team hits the mark, is through a Dig Dug-style game, Namco’s mythical arcade from 1982. After all, there is mining in both games.

The rest, as you can see in the video, is a genius, because it does not limit itself to taking that base of the 82 classic in arcade games, but sprinkles it with many Minecraft elements in a rather original way and above all very funny.

Several examples? The use of the lava at the end, how the melody changes (following, yes, the rhythm of the original Namco with each step we take) or the wagon with the spiders, as clear differences with respect to the aforementioned Dig Dug. A pity that it is simply a video and not a real game, like the demake of BioShock Infinite for SNES or God of War in the plan of Breath of Fire IV, because they look great.