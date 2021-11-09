LONDON (AP) – The leader of one of England’s few Green Party local councils has apologized for taking a plane to the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Phelim Mac Cafferty, who heads the Brighton and Hove City Council, flew from London to Glasgow, Scotland, where he gave a speech. He also attended a large protest on Saturday where participants called on world leaders to take urgent action to reduce carbon emissions.

Brighton, a city on the south coast of England, is about 740 kilometers (460 miles) from Glasgow, about six hours by train.

Mac Cafferty told The Argus newspaper in his city that the decision to fly “was a great lack of judgment on my part, which goes against the promises and principles of my political group, and I frankly apologize.”