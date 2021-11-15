Series like ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’ or ‘The Office’ are often mentioned when talking about best TV comedies of all times. Everyone has their favorite, but by now the vast majority of potential interested in them will have already seen them, so there is no choice but to see them again, which is not a bad option at all, or look for others that may not reach those levels but they do get closer.

Today I wanted to take advantage of the arrival of the first five seasons -there are six in total- from ‘Superstore’ to Netflix, which you can also see in Amazon, to tell you about the best heir to ‘The Office’ and, albeit on a lower level, to ‘Parks and Recreation’, and probably the best recent sitcom you haven’t seen yet. After all, it was released when there were already too many series, its distribution in Spain has not been exactly exemplary and it has not yet been vindicated as it deserves.

The commonalities

Created by Spitzer, who had previously worked for ‘The Office’ for seven years, ‘Superstore’ tells the story of workers at a branch of the fictional Cloud 9 department store chain. That leads to an extensive character gallery. as in the American adaptation of the series Ricky gervais leadered by Steve Carell, but that there is always an opportunity for any of them to shine here or there, even when they have previously been several chapters appearing in the background or even missing.

Obviously, there are others that have more weight in the plot, being there where it is easy to recognize various archetypes similar to ‘The Office’. Be careful, similar, you are not going to have exactly the same, but there is a peculiar boss who may seem incompetent but is actually very valid, an overly motivated employee with questionable methods or the unresolved sexual tension between two workers who, naturally , is gaining presence as the seasons progress.

From there, a series is built in which the day-to-day life in the supermarket becomes the great common thread in the same way that Scranton’s office was in ‘The Office’. What exactly, then, does ‘Superstore’ offer to be something more than a kind of substitute but in another scenario?





The first is a matter of style, since ‘Superstore’ is not a mockumentary, opting for an approach more in the line of a typical sitcom. Yes, there are small scenes here or there that perhaps do not seek to enhance the documentary spirit from the visual point of view, but they do serve to highlight the nonsense that some clients may commit in places like this, thus offering a more accurate portrait of what life would be like working in an establishment like this and incidentally cause at least a smile on the face of the viewer.

In addition, ‘Superstore’ opts for a more friendly and approachable tone. Here we do not seek to highlight the uncomfortable situations, and even the thorniest issues, from the difficulties to create a union to the problems with immigration of some of the workers -treating deportation in a comedy of these characteristics and succeeding has a lot of merit- , are approached without ever falling into excess. There everything is more integrated and both the complicity between the characters and between them with the viewer is sought, reminding more of ‘Parks and Recreation’ in that aspect.

It works from the beginning





Here, too, a greater tendency to mime at all levels, without this completely sacrificing the existence of some more dramatic moments -the naturalness with which he addresses issues that in other series like this would be conspicuous by their absence is surprising-, but always looking for what everything flows, and the really miraculous thing is that it is something that they already achieve in their first episodes. In ‘Superstore’ there is no toll to pay for the series to understand the strengths of its characters, empower them and so everything fits so that we enjoy with it at all times.

That leads to the series being the closest thing I can remember that I have seen in recent years to a happy place, that concept that I have to confess that arouses some antipathy in me because of the uncritical charge that it entails. The key is that here, even when it seems like it may end up repeating itself or accommodating itself, there is something to be found for the series continues to grow in the plot due to the ramifications of what happens it has for its protagonists.





Be careful, there are several phases of the series that find those moments of narrative comfort in which they rely a lot on the appreciation we have for their characters, but they do so without falling into mere repetition, since the great diversity of its cast is handled quite well in the scripts and goes far beyond the merely anecdotal. That is another of his distinctive traits, it comes naturally and his funniest side is never sacrificed for it.

What ends up crowning the series is its cast. I confess that the only reason why I decided to give you a chance to fill that gap of series to do with your partner in those moments when you don’t have much time was the presence of America Ferrera and she doesn’t disappoint at all. But they are all very good in their characters, finding that balance point quickly so that their differences distinguish them individually but hitting the key so that one understands that the relationship between them goes beyond being those people with whom that you share a workplace.

In short





All that said, I don’t think ‘Superstore’ is going to be a hilarious comedy. Anyone looking for something to literally break with laughter, better keep looking, but those who want a fun series, with good characters, without ups and downs and who from the first moment know what they want and how to get it, do not hesitate to give it a try. . I highly doubt that they will end up disappointed.