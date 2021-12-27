‘Cobra Kai’ became a worldwide phenomenon after its arrival in the catalog of Netflix, but previously two seasons had already been released that made it clear that this television sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise was very worthwhile. Of course, the first batch of episodes was clearly superior to the first, leaving the question to what extent those responsible had everything well planned beyond its surprising start.

Things got better with the third, but the fourth season is the definitive confirmation that ‘Cobra Kai’ can still give us great joys, to the point that I am left wondering if it is even better than the first. Seen its first five episodes, what is clear is that the series is giving it its all with that rivalry called to explode in that karate tournament in which the protagonists have put a lot at stake.

A very effective return

The great novelty of this fourth season is the return of Terry Silver, the past villain of turns who Thomas Ian Griffith interpreted in ‘Karate Kid III: The Final Challenge’. The series had always managed to easily integrate these kinds of comebacks, but Griffith had been away from the 2007 performance and the character was a glorification of excess, which could have thrown the series off balance.

Luckily, the makers of ‘Cobra Kai’ have taken a different approach when Silver enters the scene. There they go back to betting on that comic touch that has given us so many joys in the series and then gradually recovering the Silver we knew, since for now it remains in the shadow of Kreese (Martin Kove).

A wise decision to introduce a different energy into the series, which begins to go to another level when Daniel discovers that another arch enemy of his is back. Great the moment when the wife (Courtney henggeler) of the character played by Ralph macchio She asks if there are any more ‘Cobra Kai’ villains from her husband’s past to come back.

Refocusing on adults





One of the consequences of that decision is that the focus of the series returns to the adult characters, in part because the alliance between Daniel and Johnny (William zabka) does not take away so that the great differences between the two remain there. In ‘Cobra Kai’ it has been common to resort to rapprochement between the two, being increasingly aware of what unites them, and then distancing them again. Will it be the fourth season when they finally settle their quarrels? I have my doubts.

Another important detail is that these first five episodes work as an advance, placing the main characters again. For example, Daniel and Johnny’s students will be affected by knowing a very different combat method than they were used to, something that will be noticed especially in Miguel’s cases (Xolo Maridueña) and Samantha (Mary mouser), although Hawk’s story arc (Jacob Bertrand) also seems interesting.

And it is that what has been said previously does not mean that the series forgets about the young characters, allowing itself to even introduce a new one that adds a new layer to those usual rivalries in the series. It is not a fascinating subplot -the issue of bullying gave more than itself-, but it does contribute both to ‘Cobra Kai’ as a whole and to some characters in particular a little more depth, which suits him very well. without neglecting its nature of pure revisionist entertainment but at the same time respectful.

In short





Before starting this fourth season, I would not have minded if it was the last, but once I got into it I am glad that Netflix announced months ago that, at least, we will have a fifth. This cocktail of fun, nostalgia and rivalries has once again shown that he can still give a lot of himself. That they continue to count on me.