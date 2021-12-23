As I read someone out there, the best thing about ‘Hawkeye’ is that its premise does not revolve around a great personal conflict. It is not the duel of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, the dissertation on the legacy of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​or the redemption of ‘Loki’. It’s more of a “it’s Christmas and things happen”.

Be careful, another thing is that these issues do not come out (although more in the variety of the “tired hero”), but it is that freedom of simply wanting to do a Christmas adventure that suits the series best. and has positioned it as one of the best of Marvel Studios (If we meet with Marvel Television, we would have more discussion).

But hey, from here on, spoilers for 1×06, ‘So is it Christmas?’.

Once revealed that, indeed, the villain of the series is none other than kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), it’s time to clarify several things. Well, we could say that between fights we have a series of clarifications and chain responses. On the one hand, we see that Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) wants to get out of the deal she has with the tycoon. Goes wrong.

On the other, Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) confronts her mother about this whole issue. It doesn’t turn out as well as it could.. So the Christmas party is turning into a fiasco at times … until Kazl (Fra Free) starts shooting and everything explodes.

Thus, we have the usual chaos and after colorful fights on the ice rink adjacent to Rockefeller Plaza, the action ends up being divided into three powerful skirmishes.

Three scenarios: Kaz vs. Maya (Alequa Cox), in which the girl has to come to terms with the painful truth about the night that marked her life; Clint (Jeremy Renner) vs. Yelena (Florence Pugh), where the black widow digests the truth about her sister’s death; by last, Kate vs. Kingpin, where we see that time has not made a dent in the criminal and that he remains as agile and strong as ever.

We are not going to get into the details of these fights, because we already know that they are not the strong points of the Marvel stuff. However, the ramifications and mysteries that Jonathan Igla and Elisa Climent, as screenwriters, have thrown into the future are more interesting.

Did Echo kill the Kingpin?





The end of the episode has brought us several things. On the one hand the final showdown between a battered Kingpin and an angry Maya with the. Suddenly a shot is heard, and we are given to understand that the next protagonist of ‘Echo’ has been able to kill the king of crime.

The truth is that I would be very surprised if this were the case, but of course this encourages me to see the series that Cox will star. And, taking into account that we already know that Daredevil continues to haunt the Marvel UniverseWe may be at the gateway to the return of the company’s street heroes.

Who is Laura, Agent of SHIELD?





Another of the laps that we have been taking during the series, is the identity of Linda Cardellini’s character. We don’t know much about Laura Barton and there are even theories that she could actually be Bobbi Chase herself, one of the great loves in comics. The pity of that theory is that we would find a face change, since the character came out during a few seasons of ‘Agents of SHIELD’.

However, the shots continue to point in that direction as the back of the Rolex is engraved with the agency logo next to the number 19, indicating that, if it is Laura’s, this is SHIELD Agent 19. Same number as Bobbi. What does this mean for the future? well we will have to wait.

The best post-credit scene ever





As we think about these theories for the future of Marvel Studios, suddenly the credits arrive and, instead of doing the classic look at the next thing or putting some more roll in our heads they give us, as a great Christmas gift, the best Marvel post-credits scene: a great song by Rogers: the musical.

And with this, we say goodbye until another occasion on the television side of Marvel. If we take stock, it is not that it was all spectacular since, Except for the first, none of them have fully stood out. However, the Christmas-tale quality of this present is quite exciting.

Although it is necessary to recognize ups and downs and some plains, ‘Hawkeye’ has been one of the joys that Marvel has given us this 2021, which has closed with a climax this year. Hopefully more proposals no longer with Kate Bishop, but with this self-confidence.