Apple has finally launched its external battery compatible with MagSafe, an accessory that promises to charge any iPhone 12 model comfortably when we are away from home. The call MagSafe battery it is beautiful, comfortable and maintains the details so characteristic of Apple at the software level. But, does it fulfill its main purpose?

The external Apple batteries present in previous iPhone models, as you will recall, were attached to the terminal by means of a cover, a system that allowed the device to be held comfortably, without the need to have a cable between the battery and the smartphone, but which limited the use of others. covers or housings and considerably increased the thickness of the set. Now, thanks to MagSafe, the external battery can be easily attached to the rear, without the need for intermediaries or covers.

MagSafe technology, as you may recall, uses magnets to adhere and align accessories, such as cases or wallets, to the back of the phone. The magnetic system, in addition, surrounds the wireless charging coil, so it is also possible attach accessories capable of supplying power to the iPhone, as is the case with this external battery.

The MagSafe battery is constructed of polycarbonate, but it does not have that rubbery finish so characteristic of the Silicon Case, although in images or at first glance it may seem that it is. By holding it, it feels robust and resistant. During the first few days it may seem heavy – about 115 grams plus the weight of the iPhone model – but over time it is easy to get used to that extra weight. The matte finish also prevents marks from appearing easily, something that does not happen with the AirPods Pro case, for example, which has a glossy finish.

The inner part, which is attached to the rear part, does have a rubbery feel that avoid scratching the rear glass with rubbing. The coupling is extremely simple: put both parts together and that’s it. In the iPhone, the battery holds firmly and the set in hand is comfortable. Withstands even light shaking and does not slip when inserted in a pocket. The MagSafe Battery Pack, yes, it seems that it grips better if it is attached to a case compatible with Apple’s magnetic system.

From 0 to 50 in an eternity

The MagSafe battery has two 1460 mAh cells, totaling 2930 mAh, and supplies a maximum power of 5W. According to data, the accessory is capable of recharging an iPhone 12 mini at 91%, an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at 72% and an iPhone 12 Pro Max at 55%. In any case, Apple emphasizes that the accessory only charges up to 90% of the battery.

In my tests, with an iPhone 12 Pro Max, the external battery 50% of the device has been charged. Has done it in about two hours. The battery level of the iPhone, yes, hardly changes if the terminal is in use. That is, if we are using the device with 30% battery, we connect the MagSafe charger and continue using it, the battery percentage will barely increase one or two points. Why? Because the charging speed is so slow that it does not exceed the energy consumption of the phone itself while it is in use.

On the other hand, the low efficiency of wireless charging prevents the battery from transmitting all the energy it stores to the device, as a percentage is lost in the process. A practical solution would be to provide the external battery with more amperage (to compensate for the loss in the process) or, simply, to opt for another more efficient charging system.

Apple doesn’t forget the details

Apple has wanted to keep those little details that differentiate it so much. The battery presents an animation and vibration every time it is docked to the iPhone and it is possible view accessory battery level from iPhone widgets. To be able to enjoy these details it is necessary to have a version of iOS 14.7 or later. The iOS 15 beta, at the moment, does not include animations, although it does allow charging the iPhone.

The company also allows the battery to be used as a wireless charger. To do this, it is only necessary to connect the cable Lightning to the battery and dock the iPhone on the back so that it charges at 15W. As long as, yes, the accessory is connected to a 20W adapter.

On the other hand, the iPhone also can supply power to MagSafe battery —What we know as reversible loading. This is an extremely useful function when, for example, we want to put everything down before going on a hike in the morning. Apple will first charge the iPhone to 80%, when it reaches that level, the MagSafe battery will start charging. In the morning, both devices will be fully charged.

The MagSafe battery includes Qi technology, so it is also possible load other accessories, like the AirPods Pro. However, it is not as practical as charging an iPhone.

Is the MagSafe battery worth it?

The MagSafe battery, although it is a great idea, It is not for everybody. Not for all devices either. Unfortunately, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is not a model that squeezes all its capabilities, especially considering that it only charges 50%, while the iPhone 12 mini manages to charge approximately 90%. Furthermore, charging is excessively slow, even though it is an accessory designed so that it is always attached to the back of the device.

The MagSafe It has some positive points that are also noteworthy. One of them is the possibility of using the battery as a wireless charger, or the possibility of charging both devices with the same cable. MagSafe is also much more comfortable than other external chargers, both in terms of functionality, with the magnet system, and in thickness.

If you are looking for an accessory to charge your iPhone outside the home, there are more attractive options for a lower price, such as Power bank from Anker, which offer a higher load. On the other hand, if you think that you can enjoy all the functions of the Apple battery and you prefer comfort before speed, the MagSafe Battery Pack can be a useful option to extend the battery life of your iPhone during the day.