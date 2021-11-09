With a name like Taika Waititi (‘What we do in the shadows’) as godfather and co-creator – it leaves more writing tasks to Sterlin Harjo -, it was clear that ‘Reservation Dogs’ had to be seen, the remarkable Native American comedy that we can see on Disney +.

At a time when North American fiction has promoted a new generation of comedies starring minorities of various kinds, placing its weight on the experiential, there was a certain pending issue with the disinherited who inhabit the Indian reservations.

Counting on the experience of Harjo and the writing team, the series narrates in a comical way the misadventures of a group of teenage delinquents who seek their lives as they can to achieve a better life in the dream of California. They will not have it easy because, in addition, there is a rival gang that will not let them operate in peace.

Little and charismatic zascandiles

But beware, that the title of the series as a clear reference to Tarantino’s tape (which we will also see a few more winks) and the synopsis they can mislead us: we will not have much violence (that there is some shooting with paint bullets), sharp and disjointed dialogues (that too) or not even action. The series is, above all, much more traditional in this sense.

In fact, while it all starts with these four guys – beautifully played by Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis – robbing a potato chip truck, ‘Reservation Dogs’ narrates the day to day of some boys who seek to kill time and have some money.

And that’s where the deliberate calm rhythm that mark scriptwriters and directors to further highlight the rural world in which we are. An exploration that moves away from stereotypes and is also steeped in a certain magical realism that drinks from the idyllic lore.

It is surprising that from the very beginning ‘Reservation Dogs’ is perfectly balanced. What to other comedies it takes them two or three episodes (at least) to fine-tune their tone, here from the beginning you see a precise operation when it comes to capturing the life of these Rez on the screen.

I think that a large part of the fault lies with the actors – half are new and the other half their experience is told on the fingers of the hand. who manage to have a presence on the screen that is not always achieved at such a young age. They immediately manage to convey their different personalities.

All this done with a lot of heart. Because ‘Reservation Dogs’ is not only funny (even at times hilarious) but also charming and wise when it comes to knowing what to want to tell and how to tell it. If you have a chance, check it out.