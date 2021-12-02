What is the most successful animal species in natural history? The question is tricky in that “success” usually entails a certain moral cataloging, a certain preponderance. If we decided to measure it from a strictly population, demographic, the human being would present a very good candidacy to take the award.

Ten years ago, when humanity first exceeded the 7,000 million people living at the same time, some experts and the media tried to limit the population milestone compared to other species. Was there any other comparable? Leaving aside unicellular and barely visible organisms, such as bacteria, few “animals” have reproduced so much. One of them, the chickens (25,000 million), has only gotten there induced by the human being himself, so he does not compete on equal terms.

Neither do cows (1,000 million, more or less) or sheep (similar numbers). Above it would be necessary to possibly count some species of fish (whose number we do not know and will always know, so it is only estimable from their biomes) and the ants, billions and billions in number. Animals comparable in size and type to humans (mammals, four legs, etc.) … None.

How did we get here? Two centuries ago the idea of ​​the human being as the great demographic dominator of the planet seemed remote and somewhat extravagant. Only the industrial revolution and improvements in living conditions (medicines, food, health, material resources) allowed human beings to take off permanently. They did so in a surprisingly short period of time (barely a century), dwarfing their previous records.

The best way to understand the milestone, which today is close to 8,000 million, is through this chart from Our World in Data. The growth over the last century is so great and dizzying that it dwarfs the long era before the industrial revolution. Figuratively, from 0 to 8,000.





Explained in another way: humans required their entire history as a species to reach the first billion (around 1,800), 124 more years to reach the second billion (at the beginning of the 20th century) … AND 33 more years to reach the third billion. Mankind entered 1900 surpassing the 1,000 million and closed it above 6,000. An unprecedented exponential increase, well above the first demographic leaps brought about by modernity (from 1,700 and only in a handful of countries).

From there the record only fell. It took us just 15 years (1960-1975) to reach 4,000 million; 12 years to reach 5,000; another 12 to reach 6,000; and another 12 more to reach 7,000 (2011). The 8,000 mark has not yet been officially surpassed but is estimated to drop in 2024 (which would slow the pace of 1 billion a year). From there, the forecasts are more and more conservative: we will reach 9,000 million 14 years later; at 10,000 million 18 years later; and at 11 billion 32 years later.





It is clear that the world population is moving towards stagnation, the result of demographic and economic dynamics already experienced by developed countries and on the way to implantation in countries that are currently growing. We are talking not about China, whose declining dynamics has already begun, but about India, Nigeria or Egypt. It is what is known as the “fertile revolution”. Poor countries are ceasing to have children (between 5 and 6 per woman) at a similar speed to that of European and American countries a century and a half ago.

Consequently, the demographic future of the planet will look little like today. There will be many more people (although less than there were in 2000 compared to 1900) and it will be distributed differently. Only then will the vertical curve that represents the evolution of the human population today begin to flatten out.