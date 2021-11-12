A virtual band made up of four expensive cartoon apes from the Bored Apes Yacht Club’s NFT collection hopes to become the music industry’s next big hit.

The band of primates called KINGSHIP will release music, perform in the metaverse, and release a ton of NFT collectibles. Inspired by Gorillaz, Damon Albarn’s cartoon band.

The great Universal music label supports this unique act and KINGSHIP will join their band of artists alongside Billie Eilish, Queen, Taylor Swift and Nirvana.

Bored Ape Yacht Club’s 10,000 highly collectible NFTs have reached increasingly expensive prices this year. More than $ 95 million worth of Bored Ape’s NFT was sold last month, for an average price of $ 170,000.

KINGSHIP band director Nicholas Adler told Cointelegraph that his team wants to “be a leader in how musicians and artists engage on Web3.” Adler also manages Snoop Dogg.

“There are a lot of musicians who are in the NFT space, are getting engaged, buying NFT, or doing basic art releases, but no one has released music creatively yet.”

All four KINGSHIP monkeys belong to collector Jimmy “j1mmy” McNelis, who recently sold another of his Bored Ape NFTs for $ 3.4 million. at an auction at Sotherby’s.

Adler told Cointelegraph that he had known McNelis on a personal level for a year before Celine Joshua, the founder of 10:22 PM, Universal’s “next-gen” label, contacted him. Say what Joshua has a knack for signing “very innovative acts”, and calls 10:22 PM a “web3 stamp.”

“They are willing to break the mold and do things that are not traditional”says Adler.

After hooking up with Joshua, Adler suggested they go into business with McNelis, owning nearly 80 NFTs of Bored Ape.

“When she and I hooked up it was the perfect time,” she said, “because We didn’t have to go buy whatever monkey we could get, we got to choose from a really interesting and amazing vault. “

Regarding the future of KINGSHIP, Adler says that “the narrative is really unfolding. This is happening in real time, as much of the NFT space is happening in real time.”

“The most important thing for us was to develop a really strong narrative around these apes. The goal is to give it body. Who are these characters? What is your backstory? What motivates them? What instruments do they play? Who do you collaborate with? “

