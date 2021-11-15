That ‘the last duel’ is One of the best movies of the year It shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point. The general trend of criticism and comments about the latest from Ridley Scott is being very positive – in fact, our colleague Mikel has fervently recommended it in his review -; but this, sadly, does not have to have resulted in the box office success that this period drama perhaps deserves.

Monumental bump

If we take a look at the data of its international collection, it would not be unreasonable to talk about “bump”. In Spain it fell more than 50% in its second weekend – from 0.60 million of its premiere to a very discreet 0.29 million euros – and throughout the world it has only managed to slightly exceed 26 million dollars since its release on October 14.

Obviously, these figures have fallen like a jug of cold water to Mr. Scott, who has commented on his disappointment speaking to The New York Times without, of course, showing his chest and suggesting that the passage of time will put ‘The last duel’ in its place, as it happened with ‘Blade Runner’. Big words?

“It was tremendously disappointing. The worst thing is when you think you have achieved it, but no. I thought I had achieved it with ‘Blade Runner’, and no! I was crucified by a great critic of the time called Pauline Kael. This is why I never read criticism. Never. You have to make your own decisions. If you worry about what the public is thinking and what they may want, it is fatal. A good movie will find itself, and now ‘Blade Runner’ is in the Library of the World. Congress”.

A couple of days ago, the filmmaker charged again against a superhero cinema that he described as “boring as hell”, but that continues to burst the lockers of half the world, with more or less authority, premiere after premiere. Give to reflect.