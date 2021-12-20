Well, one of the most important qualities in a boss or manager is the ability to delegate tasks among employees, in order to meet specific objectives. Of course, those in decision-making positions recognize that it is not a simple task, since delegating implies sensitivity, intelligence, and feedback.

Entrusting specific projects or actions requires that the leader know the work team widely, since each task has particular characteristics. Therefore, reviewing the professional profile and individual skills of the staff is essential to define which collaborator is the right one to assume responsibility for the assignment.

As examples: when closing a deal of significance for the organization, who is the most experienced negotiator in the department? If the challenge is dealing with a difficult potential customer, who has the most empathy?

Clearly, all of us can develop skills over time. Identifying the talents and strengths of the members of the work team does not exempt them from investing in training so that staff aspire to improve in different areas.

However, locating specific skills gives the opportunity to promote the specialization of employees in relevant areas, so that they can complement each other, generating a synergy of productivity and improvement.

One of the worst practices some companies engage in is “delegating up.” We are talking about those organizations in which decision-making is highly centralized and, in an effort to maintain tight control of operations, collaborators are disabled in terms of criteria and creativity.

In these organizations, each professional proposal or work action is reviewed by a superior, who in turn must ask for approval from another hierarchical superior, and so on. In general, it happens that most of the initiatives are slowed down on the upward path, or are modified to such a degree that they lose substance.

“Delegating upwards” tends to hinder the functioning of the corporation, in addition to annihilating the culture of trust, and replacing it with a culture of fear, where employees are reduced to mere executors of instructions by management.

Of course, delegating tasks and functions implies that the leader carries out supervision and monitoring. In this sense, effective communication plays a fundamental role. The ability to clearly express what the objectives and the lines of action are is crucial for the task to be fulfilled satisfactorily.