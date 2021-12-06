The former president supported Twitter theories that point to an alleged simulation of Andrés Manuel López Obrador while he was traveling with Sheinbaum and del Mazo to the Santa Lucía air base (Photo: Cuartoscuro / Reuters)

Before the inauguration of the new Felipa Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), it will be necessary to have efficient transport and communication channels, which are already being built and that the president himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), went to test.

As part of his weekend tour, the flag-bearer of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) boarded a train to travel the tracks that, she assured, will transport you in three to the airport in 45 minutes from CDMX.

However, hundreds of users of social networks began not only with questions, doubts or criticism, but also with theories, one of which would lead us to think that it was all a simulation.

One of the many detractors was former president Felipe Calderón himself, who assured through his official Twitter that it was a “Fake News“, Because the train” does not exist. “

In this regard, he asked Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis, section manager “Who is who in the lies of the week” of the morning workers, who definitively clarified the situation and present in the case at the National Palace.

“A good example of ‘Fake News’: traveling on a train that does not exist, based on manipulating the images with pre-recorded videos. Let the young lady who can’t read in her section of lies of the week take them out. And that it does not come out with that ‘it is not false but it is exaggerated’, “wrote the PAN.

The above, after Joaquín López-Dóriga, the communicator of Radio Fórmula, Tele Fórmula, and Millennium columnist published on his official social networks about an alleged simulation.

According to the former news anchor on Televisa, the president, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, the governor of Edomex, Alfredo del Mazo, as well as the secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval and his guests, They traveled aboard a simulator.

Some of the explanations that have been given through social networks to arrive at this theory have to do with the intense light to which the shot was exposed, which he considered a blackout on screens.

“They uploaded @lopezobrador_ in a simulator. And gave it as real. So # 4-T. And all happy. The wagon doesn’t even move”Said the journalist, who insistently continued with an RT in which the exact moment of the alleged failure in the video is seen. Lake of Texcoco AMLO (Photo: Presidency of Mexico)

So far, dozens of people have joined the theory with new gambles, signals or interpretations of the non-verbal language shown in the video, while by the Presidency no data or answers have been given in this regard.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador traveled in the train that will connect the Mexico City with the new Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and in which he reiterated, there will be a 45 minute ride from the station Good view.

“The Mexico-Pachuca highway is extended to 8 lanes. Other roads are being built and the road from Lechería to Felipe Ángeles airport to get by train from the city center, Buenavista station, to the new airport in 45 minutes, ”the president shared on social media.

Earlier this December 5, the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller shared four clips on Instagram where he showed the exhibition of Alfredo del Mazo to the president, as well as moments of the journey. Well, the historian also accompanied her husband to the supervision.

The former president supported Twitter theories that point to an alleged simulation of Andrés Manuel López Obrador while he was traveling with Sheinbaum and del Mazo to the Santa Lucía air base (Photo: Presidency of Mexico)

The Mexican governor added that since December 2020 interconnectivity began through the train, so could conclude in February 2022. In addition to 3,200 million pesos of investment in this area, since 722 people have been employed with 114 machines.

