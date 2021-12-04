One of the things that are on the lips of the entire Pokémon player community, especially those who are enjoying the new Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl installments, is that many trainers are obtaining infinite Retained Items, including Master Balls. and the Rare Candy.

Something that has caught our attention is how broken a campaign can be if you manage to get a lot of Master Balls, since you can get the Pokémon you want, this without the problem of having to weaken it and make it is inside a normal Poké Ball.

A huge clone bug gives Trainers unlimited items

YouTuber PanFro Games showed the flaw in a YouTube video, and it’s surprisingly easy to pull off, meaning you can get multiple Pokémon and stacks of rare items in no time. Obviously, in order to duplicate an item, you need to have one first.

Put the Pokémon you want to clone into a box, making sure you have a second box that is completely empty. If you are duplicating an item, be sure to give it to a ‘mon in that first box to save. Go back to your party screen and review the summary of a Pokémon on your team. Press ZL, ZR, and A together until an error occurs that displays the main menu. Go back into the box you’re cloning and press X, then B, X, then B until you’re in the battle box. Press X and then click on the Pokemon menu and then R to go to the Box again. Click Box List and then change the Box you want to clone to empty. You can do this quickly by pressing Y in both boxes. Head back to your initial box screen by pressing B three times. Check out a Pokémon’s summary, then go back. Your box and any held items must be cloned. Rinse and repeat for multiple items; you’ll soon build up a decent pile.

Cloning is also not the only flaw that is present in the Sinnoh remakes. Trainers have been able to access Shaymin’s locked event to catch the Mythical ‘mon early using an exploit, though we’ll see if more honest players don’t resort to this.