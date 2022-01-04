Meanwhile, amid concerns about aerosols and covid, the company showed off the LG PuriCare AeroTower, an all-in-one solution for home air care. It has the functions of an air purifier, fan and heater.

Likewise, the technology company presented a device that allows you to have an indoor garden called LG tiiun, with the purpose of offering a simple, clean and reliable way to grow healthy vegetables throughout the year.

Under focus A Better Life for All (A better life for all), LG showed the new ThinQ platform with the ability to learn and evolve to meet the needs of the lifestyles of users in their home activities, as it is connected to the main appliances, such as washing machines or refrigerators, through a mobile app.

The science fiction that LG wants to make real

Robots and virtual realities are also important to LG and that is why it announced the new CLOi delivery robot, which will be powered by the company’s artificial intelligence and will be able to work both inside and outside the home thanks to its four-wheel design. that will allow you to go through various terrain.