Located in the northern sierra of Guadalajara, the black towns share a unique architecture as special as that of the Andalusian white towns. This time the dark tones and the so-called “black architecture” dominate, a name given because in the construction of the houses black slate slabs and dark stone typical of the area are used.

Located in the Natural Park of the Sierra Norte de Guadalajara, the route of the black towns is perfect to visit at any time of the year , but being surrounded by nature, in autumn it is especially beautiful.

There are more than 20 villas that make up the route of “The Peoples of Black Architecture”, today we will talk about the most beautiful so you can make a getaway less than two hours from Madrid and enjoy a weekend visiting them .

Cogolludo

With a Renaissance Ducal Palace from the 15th century (considered a national monument since 1931) and its 16th century Church of Santa María, Cogolludo is the start of the route. It is located 40 kilometers from Guadalajara, on a small hill from which you can see beautiful views of the terraces of the Vega del Henares. “Your town will be beautiful but ours is Cogolludo”, says his slogan, and the photos prove it.

Cantalojas

The reason to visit Cantalojas is the Hayedo de Tejera Negra, a magical place and UNESCO World Heritage Site. If there is a particularly beautiful season to visit a beech forest, it is autumn. With the floor upholstered in ocher, orange and brown, Cantalojas is a must to start a walking route there through one of the most spectacular places in Spanish nature.





Valverde de los Arroyos

Valverde de los Arroyos is considered by many to be one of the most charming towns in Spain and possibly the most beautiful of the black towns of Guadalajara. But in addition to its center full of that characteristic black architecture, the chorrera de Despeñalagua is a must, a beautiful natural stepped waterfall with a 120 m jump.









Tamajon

All its streets are full of history: the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption of the XIII century, of Romanesque origin; the Hermitage of the Enebrales from the 16th century; or its town hall, which is located in the Palacio de los Mendoza from the 16th century.

In addition, a little over a kilometer is the Enchanted City of Tamajón, a natural setting full of junipers, junipers and holm oaks at the foot of the Ocejón mountains and with large limestone formations that make it climbing area very popular in the Sierra de Guadalajara.





El Espinar

Located on a hill surrounded by ravines covered with exuberant vegetation, it has beautiful views over the Jarama river valley . The Jaralón hill, more than 1,000 meters high, is one of the closest natural places that we can visit, in addition to the Aljibe waterfall, but getting lost among its houses is reason enough to visit it.

Campillo de Ranas

Located in the Jaramilla Valley, it has a beautiful square in which the church of Santa María Magdalena stands out, although its Mirador de la Fuente de las Ranas and the Roble Hueco are two essentials to visit if you pass through this small town.

Majaelrayo

Between Valverde de los Arroyos and Campillo de Ranas is Majaelrayo, a perfect mix of black architecture and the nature of the Sierra Norte de Guadalajara. From this town you can start one of the best known routes of ascent to Pico Ocejón, and its church of San Juan Bautista stands out.