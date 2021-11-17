He managed to run one of the most popular games ever on his device.

Death Stranding, Ghost Of Tsushima, The Last Of Us II … there are all kinds of spectacular games with dreamy graphics and fascinating stories to enjoy for hours and hours. But sometimes the more retro the better, and the more pixels the better. Today we will talk about Super Mario 64.

It turns out that a user of Reddit has recently published a video in the community in which he shows how he has been able to install and run the legendary Nintendo game on a Apple tv, where it is evident that in theory it is not compatible.

This is how he installed Super Mario 64 on the Apple TV

As indicated by “ckosmic” he spent a few months moving Super Mario 64 to iOS and then to tvOS. It is not an easy task, apparently it is required to develop the game from its source code on a Mac with Xcode. He is certainly a true genius!

“Hello everyone. A couple of months ago I imported Super Mario 64 to iOS and since then I have been making improvements here and there. This past week I ran it on an Apple TV, where it runs perfectly with the 60 patch fas and full screen. Please note that this game is running natively on Apple TV and does not use an emulator thanks to sm64 and sm64ex decompilation. “

According to this adventurous user, it took a long time to create a decompilation of Super Mario 64. Fortunately, there are many similarities between tvOS and iOS, so the process of creating a version for Apple TV could be sped up a bit. What do you think about this computing feat?

