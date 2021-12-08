To have a gaming chair is a great help because of the comfort they offerIf you want to give someone one of these as a gift, I recommend the BASETBL gaming chair since, in addition to being useful for long gaming sessions, it is suitable for long work sessions due to its excellent comfort. If you are able to gift a chair in this price range, this is a fantastic option for just 66 euros.

This very practical gaming chair has a wide seat so that the person can sit comfortably, the chair has a high backrest and also has anti-torsion cold sponge padding, which helps the chair to keep its shape for a long time. This is achieved by effectively distributing the load by keeping the person’s back rested so that they do not feel discomfort when sitting for hours.

The chair has high-density sponge and high-quality polyurethane body, covered with durable and breathable mesh fabric. This chair is very comfortable and offers you an excellent breathable seat both in winter and summer, in addition both the armrest and the headrest are made to offer you maximum comfort.

It is a very safe chair to use, has passed through controls such as TUV and SGS, also say that can support up to 150 kilos of weight. The base is made of high-performance nylon so that the chair is able to support this weight, so it is a good gift not only for your young child, but you can give it to your partner or any of your parents because it is multipurpose, it can also be useful in the office.

Last updated on 2021-12-08. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

To put it together You just have to follow the instructions since the manual comes inside the box With which you can assemble it, they will also offer you tutorial videos so that you do not have problems. If you have problems assembling it, you can contact the manufacturer directly and they should solve the doubt you have.

The chair can be reclined and the backrest would go from 90 ° to 120 °You can also adjust the height of the seat and the armrest, which are foldable. Its base is built for intensive use and its wheels can rotate 360 ​​° smoothly. Having read these characteristics, it is very likely that you have opted for this 66 euro gaming chairIf so and you buy it, tell your experience in the comments and leave your reaction at the bottom of the post.

