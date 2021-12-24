A fan has created a fearsome giant sandworm in Minecraft that will make players want to stay away from the desert biome. Mojang’s 3D sandbox is no stranger to builds, groundbreaking projects, or even crossovers. And it seems that, after more than a decade, players continue to find new ways to expand the horizons of Minecraft, coming up with new features or even dangerous mobs to add to the game.

Mojang has been constantly updating Minecraft with features of its own, including the recent Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update that added seven new biomes, including Dripstone Caves, Frozen Peaks, Lush Caves, and Snowy Slopes, among others. It also added noise caves and aquifers, which change the way caves are generated in a Minecraft world. Update ‘The Wild’ is the next big update for the game and will add Mangrove Swamps, Dark Cities, and more mobs like Frogs. Both big updates introduce new biomes and world-spawning methods in Minecraft, filling new and existing seeds with more to explore. Despite the constant stream of new content that Mojang has added and will add to the game, Minecraft players have continued to dream of their own imaginative features.

Now reddit user MaxUel has built his own giant sandworm in Minecraft that soars up into the sky. The build of MaxUel is supposed to show what it would look like if sandworms were added as mobs to the game, Max noted that if the mob is implemented, players should probably avoid the desert at all costs. The sandworm is complete with three jaws, a circular mouth full of sharp teeth, and a long body buried in the desert sands.

Mojang has recently added a plethora of new mobs to Minecraft, including the mountain goat, the axolotl, and the glowing squid. Each mob has its own purpose, like the squid’s bright ink sac or the axolotl’s undersea company. Future mobs also promise challenges, including the hostile Warden mob that will add to the darkest depths of Minecraft. MaxUel’s Sandworm resembles the Sandworm from Frank Herbert’s Dune, an aggressive and territorial creature that roams the desert planet Arrakis and uses the rhythmic vibrations of the sand’s surface to hunt and devour its prey.

If added to Minecraft, the Sandworm would be a dangerous mob capable of massive destruction. Villages, player buildings, and even the players themselves, would be vulnerable to the colossal power of the worm. It’s unclear if Mojang will consider adding the sandworm in future Minecraft updates, but if the developers did, players would have to think twice before setting up camp in a desert biome.