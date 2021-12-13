A game of chess on YouTube is infinite thanks to the AI ​​of an open source software capable of winning over humans

Since yesterday there is a video on YouTube showing the “greatest game of chess” that we have never seen, as defined by its creator, Lex Fridman, a lover of chess and also of artificial intelligence. To make this infinite game possible, Fridman has revealed how he has managed to use two artificial intelligence engines on this mission.

Specifically, this game programmed two artificial intelligence engines that play as rivals. And the board is not a conventional one, but it is infinite. It increases from a starting board with the 32 pieces of both players. The video showing how it works is less than 3 minutes, but it shows that the play could be eternal.

According to Fridman, both artificial intelligence engines are “much better at playing than any human being on Earth.” Every move is calculated for sets of 8×8 squares with their own two kings —One for White, one for Black. Remember that a square on a chess board refers to each square on the board. The boards that exist form a subset in a larger game. When a checkmate is given, that is, when a king is eliminated, the other loose pieces “advance in search of another victim”.

A tool that is a "powerful open source chess engine"





After knowing the organization part of the board, we are going to know more about how the artificial intelligence engines capable of playing this game work. Fridman uses two Stockfish 14. Stockfish Chess reports on his website that it is a “powerful open source chess engine” and claims that it has managed to excel in competitions in its category on several occasions.

The Stockfish project started with the open source Glaurung engine, authored by Tord Romstad. In November 2008, Marco Costalba forked the code for Glaurung 2.1 and introduced Stockfish 1.0. Stockfish is free and is distributed under the GNU General Public License version 3 (GPL v3).

Essentially, “this means that you are free to do almost exactly what you want with the program, including distributing it to your friends, making it available for download from your website, selling it (either by itself or as part of some software package). larger software), or use it as a starting point for your own software project “, they explain from their website.

The only limitation is that anyone distributing Stockfish in some way must include the full source code, or a link to where the source code can be found, to generate the exact binary you are distributing. Yes someone makes any changes to the source code, these changes must also be available under the GPL.

The Stockfish software that Fridman uses for the two opponents in this game that can be infinite, has won several chess engine tournaments, iIncluding the TCEC 21 Superfinal, the TCEC 9 Cup and the Computer Chess Championship for Fischer Random Chess (Chess960).

Kasparov believes we should embrace artificial intelligence





Do not forget that in 1996 Gary Kasparov, one of the great geniuses in the history of chess, played against a machine called Deep Blue … and that he lost. Something unheard of, more if we take into account that it was the last century. Kasparov has insisted on several occasions that we have to welcome Artificial Intelligence with open arms.

Artificial intelligence he has also managed to surpass human champions of Go and the ‘Starcraft II’. He has even been able to defeat a professional pilot in an airplane battle simulation. He can even be superior at the game of curling.