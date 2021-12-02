An Xbox exclusive game was announced several years ago and after a long time, no more has been said about it. The game in question turns out to be The Last Night, announced in 2017 for Xbox One and PC. And although the title was subsequently delayed indefinitely (in 2018), a recent teaser could indicate that we would have new information at some point, perhaps at The Game Awards, a suitable place for this type of announcements in the holiday season.

On the last day, some wary Twitter users realized that the The Last Night creator Tim Soret, shared on his own social media account a short clip of what appears to be the title screen of the Xbox exclusive game. Shortly after posting the video, Soret quickly ended up deleting the tweet in question, prompting questions from fans about the status of the project.

The Last Night the missing Xbox exclusive game

Considering that you are New images of The Last Night were shown so close to The Game Awards, which will be held next week, some assumed that it could be a teaser for an announcement that could take place at the annual event. However, despite the hopes of many fans, Soret has suggested that this tweet associated with The Last Night is not indicative of upcoming reveals or announcements related to the game.

New Halo Infinite Weapon Variants Leaked

As has been shared in the official Discord server of the gameSoret said he was simply trying to test new GIF compression techniques, prompting him to share the images from the Xbox exclusive game. Assuming he’s not just trying to mislead fans ahead of an upcoming re-reveal, it seems like we shouldn’t expect any more news related to The Last Night.