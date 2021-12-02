What we now know as the “new normal” has led us to talk about the combination of the physical with the digital and now that everything has changed, the growth of technology offers us many options to discover new ways of communicating and making known information.

In the pharmaceutical industry it is very important to take into account what this combination implies, that is why we must open a conversation about the impact it has on pharma.

WHAT IS PHYGITAL?

This concept encompasses the fusion of the term physical and digital, seeking to bring these two realities together from a marketing perspective.

Why is its use relevant?

In the field of health there are many restrictions, today the sector has been updated, however, it is important that this experience be implemented since it is necessary to get out of the box to create experiences that generate greater interest for health professionals and, Above all, for patients, as innovative solutions always have a positive impact on their conditions.

Although e-health campaigns have been implemented, making use of phygital helps to have a broader vision, resulting in additional value over what is already digital, as it is a trend that has been successful, being mentioned in this 2021 at least 62.5K times (according to Talkwalker data).

The advantages of phygital …

The most important thing to highlight about this technology is “uniting the best of the 2 worlds” to generate:

– Immediacy.

– Immersion.

– Interaction.

– Construction of spaces that respond to consumer needs.

The latest generation elements are:

Beacons: They are devices that work through a bluetooth signal.

Touch screens: They present information with different characteristics of a product.

RFID: Replaces bar codes and is a label that stores all kinds of information about a product, it works through radio frequency.

Virtual reality: It is a technology that allows to perceive stimuli that intensify the sensation of reality.

Augmented reality: Add a virtual part to the real environment, superimposing a visual reality generated by technology on the physical world.

Kinect: It is a facial and gesture recognition software with applications.

Thinking a lot about our approach to health, there are many applied technologies, however we can further exploit the experiences that are transcendental in the life of the PHC and the patient, focusing that all existing advances in a well applied way add value to future advances and use those that are currently available with greater frequency to give visibility to the existence of these tools.

Source:

AECOC.

PM Farma.