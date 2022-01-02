The Apex Legends community of players has a host of sneaky tips and tricks at their disposal that can help players improve their skills tenfold. From the crazy “punch impulse” movement mechanic that can help you escape opponents quickly to being able to cancel the movement nerf while using a Thermite grenade, there is a lot new players need to learn.

One thing that has caught our attention is that Apex players have now discovered that they can heal from Fuse’s Ultimate while in the ring of fire. While it’s not necessarily a trick that will win you your next game, it helps to know.

Apex Legends gamer Quokkain pointed out in the Reddit thread on January 2 that if you have a Phoenix Kit and Battery Shield, you can heal the last of Fuse while standing in the ring of fire. While the main goal of his Ultimate isn’t exactly killing your enemies, the accompanying fire and burns last 17 seconds and can take away a good chunk of health.

Along with the enemies that are revealed while inside the ring, the latest from Fuse can be quite useful, and the burn makes it much easier to take them out. However, as many other players have pointed out, it is unlikely that you will have the opportunity to do this in a public match.

“Someone is going to shoot you before you can take the Phoenix Kit off,” said one player. “In a real game, the huge slow and wall trick that Fuse’s ultimate applies is brutal enough,” said Zalarien, who went on to assure that damage is not a priority: “Damage is the least concern.”