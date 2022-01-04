A new video for Cyberpunk 2077 has added fun Mr. Bean to the game thanks to clever editing. Although players could, in theory, alter the appearance of protagonist V to resemble the character played by Rowan Atkinson, in this case the video was made possible by the power of visual effects.

Despite its bumpy launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has allowed players to do a ton of creative stuff, thanks to both a set of character creation options and a strong modding community. For example, a mod added to Cyberpunk 2077 the famous Night City subway feature. Although the subway images featured prominently in the marketing for Cyberpunk 2077 prior to launch, they were not included once the game was released. This was one of the many features that players got annoyed with not seeing in the final product and are hoping it will be added to Cyberpunk in future DLC. However, one gamer added a feature to Cyberpunk 2077 that most gamers wouldn’t even think about.

YouTuber, eli_handle_b․wav, has shared his video, in which he edits Rowan Atkinson’s Mr. Bean in Cyberpunk 2077. The video begins with Mr. Bean dropping into Night City and interacting with various prominent Cyberpunk characters such as Jackie Welles , Adam Smasher and Johnny Silverhand. Luckily, Mr. Bean is usually prepared for these encounters with various clips taken from his show to make sure it fits nicely into Night City. For example, when Johnny makes his famous wake-up call to V, Mr. Bean is fast asleep in his bed and suddenly awakens when Johnny announces that the two of them have a city to burn.

This creative edition highlights the dichotomy between the two properties. While Cyberpunk 2077 is a very dark and gritty game, Mr. Bean was a light and goofy series, often featuring the eponymous character getting into ridiculous predicaments before exiting them in equally ridiculous ways. It’s hard to imagine Mr. Bean navigating the dark underworld of Night City, although one can imagine the misunderstandings he can get into in this fantastic and futuristic world.

Although players will not be able to see Mr. Bean in his version of Cyberpunk 2077, there is hope for the future of the game. A recent job announcement puts gamers hopeful that Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and enhancements will arrive soon from CD Projekt Red. For now, though, players can see how Mr. Bean would react to being dropped. in Night City in this fun video.