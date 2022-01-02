A funny bug in Halo Infinite makes it seem like users are playing Harry Potter Quidditch

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to be able to play Quidditch on a Halo Infinite map? We had undoubtedly asked ourselves this more than once, believe it or not, and it seems that some users have been able to enjoy it lately outside the confines of their own imagination, since a fun Halo Infinite bug makes users seem to be playing Harry Potter Quidditch.

The bug has been shared through Twitter by the user @Juckor_ who, surprised, has shared this curious situation with the entire network. The bug in question causes the skull of the Crazy Ball game mode begin to levitate on your own and move around the entire map, simulating the behavior of the Golden Snitch of Quiddich in Harry Potter, and which has led to the name of this bug as “Quidditch Glitch”.

The creator of this video has also uploaded another one explaining how to replicate the causes that lead to the appearance of this error, so if you want to try it for yourself you just have to follow its instructions. However, you should hurry as 343 Industries will likely patch it as soon as possible.

Halo Infinite is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Microsoft Windows. And of course, it is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog for both consoles and PC.