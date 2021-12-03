A functional and easy-to-use doorbell: This is how the Google Nest Doorbell tested us

The doorbells have become a functional theme in our lives, starting from being only simple buttons that emitted sounds, even bells and others, has been one of the gadgets favorite for day to day at home.

The evolution of this gadget has been exponential this year and has included elements that before were extensions that had to be obtained by separated. And adding that now we live in a world connected, these gadgets have become part of the day to day along with others.

So we got to Nest Doorbell from Google, an intelligent doorbell that undoubtedly seeks to provide a service much superior to that of others and above all, provide facilities to control access in your home and above all, optimize the part of delivery.

It must be said that, while the bet of Doorbell is quite good, the cost benefit of it may depend on your needs and, above all, of the systems of smart home that you have at home. Of course, it is the easiest system to install in the market.

But going by parts, let’s first talk about the product in general. The doorbell arrives with all its kit of installation “Simple” as well as wired installation. Be careful, to carry out the wired installation you need to have a terminal to be able to connect it. From there on out, it has a connector of cables, cable load, bracket, screws and tool expulsion.

And personally, I think it is the best point on this issue. The installation It stands out for being extremely simple and fast, it has no problem in any aspect, much less when linking to your smartphone, being faster than others on the market.

Once installed, the system works quickly either on cables or on battery power. And so, with that you can start using your Nest Doorbell effectively.

And it is a favorable point too, because with Nest Doorbell you have absolutely all kinds of alerts linked to your cell phone and smartwatch, evidently having image in your smartphone with access to the camera and microphone as an intercom.

This is how the doorbell works, the image during the day and its functions

This is where the system it has its best function. The camera works 24 hrs in HDR, playing images and detecting movement. With a color sensor of 1.3 megapixels, PIR sensor (proximity and motion) with magnetometer built-in, plus 6-digit digital zoom increases to improve the experience of capturing images and above all, better capture faces and packages.

This helps the system define faces, actions and others to send you alerts, so that little by little you will recognize common faces in your address. This distinction helps you directly in the alerts issued, to have greater security and above all, control.

Another very favorable point is in the depth who has the camera, counting on diagonal view wide angle of 145° that beyond observing what happened at your door, you can observe a little beyond your surroundings. Of course, you have to install the doorbell in such a way that you can capture more images.

Point that is kept in night vision. There, the camera has 4 x 850nm infrared LEDs that offer you a great quality of image and allow you to distinguish faces and movements when someone is near your door.

Night Vision of the Google Nest Doorbell

The big point at which Nest Doorbell It may be due to the fact that, if you do not have a google nest, you will have more difficulties to repeat the sound when you play the doorbell or to more easily control your doorbell.

In other things, the lack of a addition extra to repeat the sound of the doorbell inside your home, gives you a definite disadvantage vs others devices of its kind on the market.

However, if we make a comparative direct on the cost benefit part, we can tell you that the device alone is worth pretty worth it, even more so if you already have other Google Nest.

It is a great option to have good control over the people who visit your house and the packages that arrive directly, so you can even contact your delivery man for safer delivery, all from the doorbell.

In general terms, Nest Doorbell It is a good purchase, especially in the easy part installation, as it is one of the advantages competitive stronger than the system vs others of the type in the market. And without a doubt, the user experience within the app is a point favorable fundamental that can help you decide on one of these ringers.