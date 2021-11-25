As has always happened, the launch of operating systems is somewhat chaotic at Microsoft. In addition, with all the versions they want to offer a single version and we end up having an infinite number of versions. Windows 11 is no exception but Microsoft wants to facilitate its deployment.

Download Windows 11 Enterprise now

On this occasion, Microsoft has made available to everyone a free Windows 11 Enterprise virtual machine for your download. Addressed to developers, Microsoft has stated the following: “Get started building Windows applications quickly using a virtual machine with the latest versions of Windows, development tools, ODS, and ready-to-use samples.” The reality is that there is much more than Windows 11 in those 20 gigs to download. Let’s see the content of the file:

Windows 11 Enterprise (evaluation)

Windows 10 SDK Version 2004 (10.0.19041.0)

Visual Studio 2019 (latest as of 09/21/10) with UWP, .NET Desktop and Azure workflows enabled and includes the Windows Template Studio extension.

Visual Studio Code (latest as of 09/21/10)

Linux subsystem for Windows enabled with Ubuntu installed

Developer mode enabled

Windows terminal installed

Of course, from Redmond they have already indicated that virtual machines have an expiration date. On January 9, 2022 these machines will expire.

Microsoft has made available downloads for the VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox, and Parallels versions of the virtual machine, and all of them can be download directly from Microsoft.

As a curiosity to say that the title of the page is wrong and suggests us to get a development environment for Windows 10. A small mistake that shows that it costs to change the name after six years talking about Windows 10.