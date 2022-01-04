A former Call of Duty developer says the series needs to change

Call of Duty: Vanguard hasn’t exactly been the most successful title in Activision’s first-person shooter series. There have been various criticisms that this title has received, and in fact A former Call of Duty developer claims the series needs to change to recover from the enormous success it has enjoyed in the past.

Robert Bowling has been the one who has expressed this opinion, responding to a tweet from the news account about Call of Duty ModernWarzone. According to Bowling, who was one of the top creatives at Infinity Ward (developers of some of the best titles in the franchise, like Modern Warfare 2) the saga has stalled at the playable level and needs to be “rebuilt”.

It’s time to build from the studs up. We need more than iteration, we need revitalization. A focus back on core gameplay and not content gateways. We used to treat our players like community and not consumers. We brought them in to the fold for map feedback not market feedback – Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) December 31, 2021

Robert Bowling regrets in his tweet that the saga has limited itself to including new content in its new installments, instead of “Revitalize” and focus on transforming your gameplay: “We need more than to keep repeating (the same thing), we need a revolution,” he says.

Bowling is not currently part of Infinity Ward or any Activision Blizzard studio, but rather the head of the new studio. Midnight society, which aims to lead “the next era of competitive multiplayer video games.” The studio also features Quinn DelHoyo, who worked on Halo Infinite, and Dr. Disrespect, a well-known online content creator.