On these dates when we like to get together with family and friends at home, any culinary help that allows us to surprise our guests is littleEspecially if we are not very good at cooking.

A good idea that does not need too many complications is to sign one Fondue. East little gadget allows us to take advantage of the cheese or use it as a star element in the dessert (guaranteed success in both cases). In Amazon we have signed several models from just 35 euros that will delight our visits and will get us out of more than one hurry:

MasterClass Artesa





The first of our options is this elegant MasterClass in stainless steel, ceramic and wooden base. The fondue is designed to be shared by a maximum of six people, but it does not take up too much space so we can place it on the table without fear of limiting ourselves.

To light the fire in the lower base we only need gel fuel, a safe option since being adjustable we avoid possible accidents. We find it on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.4 stars- for 72.03 euros.

MasterClass Artesà Stainless Steel and Ceramic Fondue Set with Gel Fire for 6 people

Kitchen craft set





Something more economical is this cast iron fondue compatible with cheese, meat or chocolate. A very practical option since it takes up little space – although it is designed for up to six people – and the enameled cast iron container retains heat for longer.

It includes an adjustable burner at the bottom that is lit with gel fuel or denatured alcohol (something we can get at any hardware store) and we find it on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.4 stars- for only 40.19 euros .

Kitchen Craft masterclass Enamelled Iron Fondue Set (with 6 Skewers), Black Color

Trough





With a very retro weathered and beaten copper effect design, we have this elegant stainless steel fondue that can serve up to six people. A very complete game that allows us to melt cheese or chocolate to fry meat at the same table (and without spending electricity).

The price – discounted today on Amazon – includes a fondue container, a burner, a metal grill, a diffuser and 6 forks for just 49 47.75 euros (it also comes so well presented in a beautiful box that it can be a good Christmas gift).

Artesa Fondue Set Copper Finishes Beaten in Gift Box, Stainless Steel, 6 People Read: Paula Echevarría shows us how to combine a black dress so that it does not look boring with Mango clothes

Tristar





This fondue of Tristar, unlike the others, is electric and has 1000w of power, a capacity to melt up to 1.5 liters of cheese (or chocolate if we prefer something sweeter) and is suitable for a snack of up to 8 people (so it includes 8 rods).

The fondue has an average rating among more than 1000 buyers of 4.5 stars and the Amazon’s Choices black label of recommendation. In addition, it is one of the cheapest because we can include it in our kitchen for only 39 34.43 euros.

Tristar FO-1107 Multifunctional Electric Pot for Cheese, Chocolate or Chinese Fondue, Volume 1.5 liters, 1000 W, Suitable for 8 People, Matte Black

Virklyee





Finally, we add a touch of color to the table -and not just any one, the red that fits perfectly with Christmas decoration– with this small cast iron and ceramic fondie for cheese or chocolate.

A model that has the capacity to serve up to six people and that works without electricity thanks to its burner (as with the previous ones, to light it we need gel fuel). We have it available on Amazon for 40.99 euros.

cast iron fondue set cast iron fondue -Set 6 ceramic cheese fondue fork / chocolate cheese fondue

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without leaving Amazon and in a different category of products, we record three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro 1500W Oil-Free Air Fryer, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 289.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The Amazon Advent Calendar: So complete that this year it includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser for 69.95 52.49 euros.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Unsplash, Amazon.