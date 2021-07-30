A Flight Simulator hits the Switch tomorrow

Currently, Xbox Series X | S users have available Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is also in Game Pass. However, if you don’t have one of Microsoft’s consoles, or a PC powerful enough to run this simulator, don’t worry, the Nintendo Switch has the solution you are looking for.

It was recently revealed Easy Flight Simulator, a game hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop tomorrow, July 30, which gives us the opportunity to take to the skies by means of jets, super jumbos, cargo transporters and other types of airplanes. This is the description of the title:

“This game is a real flight simulator with commands designed to be easily controlled at any age. Fly from checkpoints to checkpoints showing your pilot skills in different weather and time conditions and complete all levels. If you always wanted to fly but thought it was too complicated, this game will show you can do it! “

As you can see, the game looks as if it came out at the beginning of the 21st century on a poor quality PC. Low textures and simple controls make Easy Flight Simulator Enter the realm of experiences that only seek to trap the unwary of the Switch. At least it is not a calculator that costs $ 200 pesos. In related topics, you can check our gameplay of Microsoft Flight Simulator here.

Via: Nintendo

