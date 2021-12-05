Dec 05, 2021 at 11:09 CET

EFE

Ramon Ramos Lima, the left-back of the Brazilian Flamengo, fatally ran over a cyclist who worked as a delivery man by application in the city of Rio de Janeiro, local media reported this Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 pm local time (11:30 pm GMT) on an avenue in Barra de Tijuca, a neighborhood in the western part of the Fluminense capital, according to the “ge” portal of the Globo group.

Ramon, 20, provided relief and called the emergency services after the impact with the delivery man. Later, he went to a police station to testify about what happened, according to the aforementioned media.

The information indicated that the victim was 30 years old and died while being treated on the way to the hospital.

The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, who was re-elected to the position this Saturday, regretted what happened and said that the club is “very sad.”

“We do not even know under what conditions or what happened. He is an exemplary player, with exemplary behavior. In situations like this it is obvious that we are going to provide all the support,” said the leader in statements collected by ‘ge’.

Ramon He is a player from the base of Flamengo, the most popular team in Brazil, and made his debut with the first team in 2018. Already established in the squad, this season he has played 24 games with the Rio de Janeiro team.