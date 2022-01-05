The title recently announced a 6-month delay.

Final Fantasy XVI has recently been in the news for not having news, this being something that its main responsible parties have expressed, since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a six-month delay in the development of the title, which also has affected the launch of the game, which, according to rumors, was expected for much earlier than it will finally be.

That said, it should be noted that, in the absence of news fans try to look for any glimpse of sneak peek around the game, thereby giving rise to the staff of Final Fantasy XVI to be monitored with a magnifying glass in order to find one of these clues. And this is just what Kazuya Takahashi would have experienced, Square Enix artist who has revolutionized Twitter for the image that you can see below these lines:

2022 – 髙 橋 和 哉 KazuyaTakahashi (@short__pieces) January 3, 2022

This speculation comes to us as a result of this tweet published on January 3, accompanied by an image with a character that many attribute that it belongs to Final Fantasy XVIThis being Jill, Clive’s partner in the title and one of the main characters according to how little we know.

The character in the image shared by Takahashi would be Jill from Final Fantasy XVI

In this way, knowing that At the moment we only have the children’s versions of all the characters in the game except Clive, many users have begun to speculate that this character would be Jill, since if there is a time jump in the plot, at some point we should see the adult version of it.

The most curious thing about this fact comes to us from the hand of the reason behind the absence of Final Fantasy XVI news, as Square Enix representatives stated that they wanted to avoid speculation so as not to give wrong ideas of the title. Be that as it may, the only thing we know for sure is that We will not see anything from Final Fantasy XVI in principle until spring of this year, so everything would point to its launching in the second half of 2022 at the earliest.

