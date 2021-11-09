Many games of yesteryear go to a better graphic life due to the inexorable advancement of technology. How many works shone in the past and today they fall far short of current standards. However, we can add the necessary touch of paint to become visual beasts, just like Assassin’s Creed Unity.

In the same spirit they implemented for the Ubisoft saga, Digital Dreams offers a spectacular new look at a title. This time they use Fallout 4 and a few mods to offer what could potentially be a remaster of Fallout New Vegas. Bethesda’s work is one of the most loved by the community and more than one drools over the possibility.

How is this possible? From the YouTube channel they use NAC X, a mod that makes very significant improvements to the environment, lighting and climate of Fallout 4. However, the icing on the cake is Project Mojave, one of the most ambitious mods in the community with which the mythical New Vegas desert is recreated with the technology of the fourth game.

Although not the entire map is complete, we can go through a good part of it. So far, the plan to enjoy a possible remaster is relatively simple, but it is more difficult to comply with the components of the Digital Dreams PC. Among other things, they use a ASUS TUF RTX 3090, a processor Ryzen 9 3900x 4.5Ghz and a RAM 32Gb Corsair Vengeance. So anyone, right?