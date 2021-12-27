In my house we don’t usually worry about dessert at Christmas meals, there is already too much food and we prefer to take out the sweets and cookies. But I do like to find a special recipe for some other day of the holidays, and I try to make it, as far as possible, light and cool.

East caramelised mango with spiced rum it is perfect to put the sweet end to any Christmas menu. As soon as I saw the recipe I knew it had my name on it, and I’m sure I will repeat it often.

Now that we have high-quality national mangoes, it is time to take advantage of this delicious fruit. I love his tropical and fresh flavor, not only in desserts, but also in savory recipes such as salads or curry sauces. It is a very simple recipe for which it is essential to have very aromatic and ripe mangoes, and a non-alcoholic version can be made with orange juice.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Peel the mangoes and cut into wedges or sticks a little less than 3 cm thick, less if they are not quite ripe. Reserve on a plate. Open the vanilla and remove the seeds with a knife. Lightly crush the cardamom pods, without crushing them. Place all the spices in a saucepan together with the sugar and water. Heat and stir until the sugar dissolves and a syrup forms. Keep heating until it turns slightly golden. Add a pinch more water or rum if it is too dry. Remove from the heat, add the rum, mix and reheat. Cook over medium heat until it begins to thicken a little, about 3 minutes. Add the mango and mix well so that it is impregnated with the syrup. Take to the oven (with the same casserole if it is suitable, otherwise change the container) and cook for 5-10 minutes. It should bubble and the handle is almost starting to fall apart. Remove the spices, draining the vanilla well, and add a pinch of salt. Read: "For a Mallorcan, a pig is a sobrasada that walks"

With what to accompany the caramelised mango

East caramelized mango dessert with spiced rum It can be served hot or cold, which has been my option and which I recommend, as long as it is not ice cream from the fridge. The pomegranate adds color and a counterpoint of texture and very pleasant flavor, although it can also be served with other red fruits such as currants or raspberries. It can be prepared in advance by storing the mango in the syrup in a well airtight container.

